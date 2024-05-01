Listen Live
Entertainment

Mary J. Blige: Says She’s Going To Retire From Music

Mary J. Blige Says She's Going To Retire From Music

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Says She’s Going To Retire From Music
Recently, Mary J. Blige shared that she plans on retiring from music and opened up about when she plans on retiring.
Mary said, “Right now, I’m definitely gonna do some more acting and I’m definitely gonna retire in, like, five or six years.”

She continued, “Right now, I’m still doing what I’m doing but not as often as I was doing it because I don’t have to now.”
She added about what she is creating: “Singing about life … love … being stable and understanding you can have things like love. You can have a good life.”
Blige continued, “Mostly the love I have for myself. My real love is me and I found it.”
  • What do you plan on accomplishing in the next decade of your life?

RELATED TAGS

From Going Mary J. Blige music Retire Says She’s TO

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Goes Live at Men of Color National Summit!

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close