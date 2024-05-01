100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige Says She’s Going To Retire From Music

Recently, Mary J. Blige shared that she plans on retiring from music and opened up about when she plans on retiring.

Mary said, “Right now, I’m definitely gonna do some more acting and I’m definitely gonna retire in, like, five or six years.”

She continued, “Right now, I’m still doing what I’m doing but not as often as I was doing it because I don’t have to now.”

She added about what she is creating: “Singing about life … love … being stable and understanding you can have things like love. You can have a good life.”

Blige continued, “Mostly the love I have for myself. My real love is me and I found it.”