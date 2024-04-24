DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

During a recent interview on a popular radio show, DJ Montay, accompanied by his wives Shante Renee and Kelsey Humphrey, delved into their experiences and insights regarding their polygamous lifestyle, providing valuable perspectives on love, communication, and unconventional relationship dynamics.

DJ Montay shared candidly about the genesis of their polygamous journey, stating, “I always believed a man shouldn’t just be stuck with 1 woman. I was in a relationship before where I wasn’t getting, like, intercourse, but, like, twice a month, and so I was like, man, this can’t be right.” This openness led to discussions with Shante, who introduced the idea of polygamy, emphasizing Montay’s happiness and fulfillment as essential factors.

Kelsey Humphrey, Montay’s second wife, reflected on her initial skepticism about polygamy, saying, “I did not believe in this at all.” However, she was drawn to the unique dynamic and emotional connection she felt with Montay and Shante. Kelsey mentioned, “He provides a surplus of emotional safety for us to be our whole selves and to support each other.”

The strong bond between Shante and Kelsey was evident throughout the conversation. Shante highlighted their friendship, stating, “We help each other out in the house, or we have long conversations. It’s a real system with us.” Kelsey added, “We cook, we clean, we take care of the kids together. It’s beautiful.”

When questioned about boundaries and rules within their relationship, DJ Montay emphasized the importance of open dialogue and agreement among all parties involved. He stated, “We don’t have rules because I don’t want Kells to come in and feel like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this or that.’ We just say what we like and don’t like.”

Despite societal perceptions and challenges, the trio expressed the rewards of their polygamous lifestyle. Shante noted, “We all sleep together in a king-size bed. It’s about intimacy and unity within our relationship.” Kelsey added, “We have enhanced emotional support and a deep sense of connection.”

