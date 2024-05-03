100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar Unleashes Another Diss Track At Drake

Recently, Kendrick Lamar has continued his lyrical assault against Drake and has dropped another track targeting Drizzy called ‘6:16 in LA.’

Kendrick rapped, “Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me?”

He continued, “Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it/Can’t ‘Toosie Slide’ out of this one, it’s just

gon’ resurface/Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose/It was fun ’til you start to put money up in the streets/Then lost money, ’cause they came back with

the no receipts.”

Fans are still loving ‘Euphoria,’ and they have been patiently waiting for Drake to respond, which he plans to do soon.