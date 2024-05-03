Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar: Unleashes Another Diss Track At Drake

Kendrick Lamar: Unleashes Another Diss Track At Drake

Published on May 3, 2024

Kendrick Lamar Unleashes Another Diss Track At Drake
Recently, Kendrick Lamar has continued his lyrical assault against Drake and has dropped another track targeting Drizzy called ‘6:16 in LA.’
Kendrick rapped, “Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let’s see/Have you ever thought that OVO was workin’ for me?”

He continued, “Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone in your team is whispering that you deserve it/Can’t ‘Toosie Slide’ out of this one, it’s just
gon’ resurface/Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose/It was fun ’til you start to put money up in the streets/Then lost money, ’cause they came back with
the no receipts.”
Fans are still loving ‘Euphoria,’ and they have been patiently waiting for Drake to respond, which he plans to do soon.
  • Who do you think is winning since Kendrick’s latest release?

