Alicia Keys: Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Nominated For 13 Tonys

Published on May 6, 2024

The American Theatre Wing recently unveiled the Tony Award nominees for 2024.

Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” has emerged as a frontrunner, earning 13 nominations.

It snagged nods for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and several others, solidifying its place in Broadway’s spotlight.

“I’m definitely in a deep state of freaking out in a really great, awesome, grateful way. I don’t know what’s happening to me.

I’m a songwriter and I can’t put my words together, but I feel unbelievable,” said Alicia after hearing the news.

  • What is your favorite song by Alicia?

