Alicia Keys’ Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Nominated For 13 Tonys
The American Theatre Wing recently unveiled the Tony Award nominees for 2024.
Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” has emerged as a frontrunner, earning 13 nominations.
It snagged nods for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and several others, solidifying its place in Broadway’s spotlight.
“I’m definitely in a deep state of freaking out in a really great, awesome, grateful way. I don’t know what’s happening to me.
I’m a songwriter and I can’t put my words together, but I feel unbelievable,” said Alicia after hearing the news.
- What is your favorite song by Alicia?
