Popeyes: Launching A New Chicken Sandwich

Published on May 8, 2024

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Popeyes Launching a New Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes is preparing to get people “clucking” with a new chicken sandwich.
The fast food chain is set to launch its Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich.
You can enjoy the sandwich in 4 different ways.
To support the sandwich, Popeyes wants to give you lunch money to get a free chicken sandwich for yourself with their Lunch Money FUNds campaign.
  • Who do you believe has the best chicken sandwich?
  • Why?

