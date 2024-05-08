100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Popeyes Launching a New Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes is preparing to get people “clucking” with a new chicken sandwich.

The fast food chain is set to launch its Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

You can enjoy the sandwich in 4 different ways.

To support the sandwich, Popeyes wants to give you lunch money to get a free chicken sandwich for yourself with their Lunch Money FUNds campaign.