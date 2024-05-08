Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar’s: “Not Like Us” Breaks Drake’s 2021 Spotify Record

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Breaks Drake’s 2021 Spotify Record For Most Streams In A Day

Published on May 8, 2024

The diss track “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar has broken Drake’s previous Spotify record for the most streams in a single day for a hip-hop song.
The song is the number one track on the global Spotify chart with 10.986 million streams in a day, surpassing Drake and Lil Baby’s “Girls Like Girls.”

The song has spawned viral dance videos and has had fans debating whether the song was the final end to the rap beef between the two rappers, which would declare Kendrick the winner.
After the shooting incident at Drake’s home in Toronto, should the diss songs be taken off the streaming services? Why or why not?

