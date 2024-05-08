100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

TikTok Sues Over U.S. Government Ban

TikTok is fighting back against recent ban passed by the U.S. government.

The company has filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, claiming the ban is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment.

The bill was signed into law by President Biden last month, ordering TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell off its U.S. operations within the next year or be removed from app stores.