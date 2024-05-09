Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar: Are Said To Be Releasing A New Single

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna And Kendrick Lamar Are Said To Be Releasing A New Single

Rumors are circulating on social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok that Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar are collaborating on a new song, sparking speculation about a potential anti-

Drake track.

While some fans are excited about the possibility of a new project from Rihanna, others doubt the credibility of the news.

Drake hit at Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky on his “Family Matter” track and mentioned Rihanna, which makes sense since she may hit back at her former lover.

Remember they did song Loyalty about 6 years ago… So a new song would be dope.