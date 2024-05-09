Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar: Are Said To Be Releasing A New Single

Rihanna & Kendrick Lamar: Are Said To Be Releasing A New Single

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna And Kendrick Lamar Are Said To Be Releasing A New Single
Rumors are circulating on social media platforms like Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok that Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar are collaborating on a new song, sparking speculation about a potential anti-
Drake track.
While some fans are excited about the possibility of a new project from Rihanna, others doubt the credibility of the news.

Drake hit at Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky on his “Family Matter” track and mentioned Rihanna, which makes sense since she may hit back at her former lover.
Remember they did song Loyalty  about 6 years ago… So  a new song would be dope.
  • Do you think Rihanna and Kendrick will collaborate on a song against Drake?

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close