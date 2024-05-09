Listen Live
Ice Cube: On Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle: 'I Don't Really Like Seeing Rappers Beef'

Ice Cube: On Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle: 'I Don't Really Like Seeing Rappers Beef'

Published on May 9, 2024

Ice Cube on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Battle: ‘I Don’t Really Like Seeing Rappers Beef’
Ice Cube, who famously beefed with his N.W.A. crewmates on his song, “No Vasline,” is weighing in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle.
In a recent interview with Etalk CTV, Ice Cube discussed the evolution of rap beef and the potential dangers it poses in today’s pop culture landscape.

He emphasized the need for caution in handling beef, as it can escalate beyond the confines of the hip-hop community.
“I don’t really like seeing rappers beef,” said Cube. “I don’t think it’s necessary to have a great career, but it happens. Hey, it’s part of the game, and I think when you’re in a beef, you can’t really hold
back. It’s like being in a fight; you can’t really half punch, you gotta go all the way.”
