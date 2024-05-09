Listen Live
‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 7

Published on May 9, 2024

Paramount+ has renewed “The Chi” for season 7.
The show is set to begin filming the new season later this month.
The second half of Season 6 of the show is set to come out May 10th.
In a statement about the show, the president of the network said, “Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America.”
They add, “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”
  • Why do you think this show is so successful?

