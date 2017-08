Janet Jackson Is Prepping For Another Tour And Has Already Lost More Than 65 Pounds For It

Janet has already lost more than 60 pounds to hit the road again for her State of the World Tour next month.

“She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour.”

Jackson shared an image of herself practicing her dance moves for fans on Monday,

Source MadameNoire

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Also On 100.3: