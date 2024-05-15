100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige’s Giuseppe Boot Sells Out In A Day Despite Mixed Reactions To Its Price Point

Mary J. Blige continues to have an eye for fashion.

On Monday, the Grammy award-winning singer officially released her limited-edition collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti known as “The Mary Boot.”

The singer wore the reflective, thigh-high, rose-gold boots for the first time during her Strength of a Woman Festival in New York City on Sunday night.

“Mary J. Blige and Giuseppe just created the Mary J. Blige boot and you can</em> get these boots tomorrow online. Monday. They are for sale,” she said per Vibe. “The Mary boot is here.

Everybody has been asking, there ya go!!”

The luxurious boots were priced at $1,295.00, and despite sparking plenty of debate among fans, they sold out immediately.