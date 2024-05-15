Listen Live
Entertainment

Mary J. Blige’s: Giuseppe Boot Sells Out In A Day Despite Mixed Reactions To Its Price Point

Mary J. Blige’s Giuseppe Boot Sells Out In A Day Despite Mixed Reactions To Its Price Point

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J. Blige’s Giuseppe Boot Sells Out In A Day Despite Mixed Reactions To Its Price Point
Mary J. Blige continues to have an eye for fashion.
On Monday, the Grammy award-winning singer officially released her limited-edition collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti known as “The Mary Boot.”
The singer wore the reflective, thigh-high, rose-gold boots for the first time during her Strength of a Woman Festival in New York City on Sunday night.
“Mary J. Blige and Giuseppe just created the Mary J. Blige boot and you can</em> get these boots tomorrow online. Monday. They are for sale,” she said per Vibe. “The Mary boot is here.
Everybody has been asking, there ya go!!”
The luxurious boots were priced at $1,295.00, and despite sparking plenty of debate among fans, they sold out immediately.
  • What is the most that you’re willing to pay for a pair of shoes?

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close