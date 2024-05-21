Alfonso Ribeiro: Says ‘Fresh Prince’ Role Ruined His Career

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Alfonso Ribeiro is getting honest about that iconic role he played.

The actor who starred as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air says that the role came at a price.

“Playing Carlton on Fresh Prince became a sacrifice. I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me,” Ribeiro recently said.

“It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The

sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore.”