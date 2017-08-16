Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally

#PressPlay: #BunB confronts a man that is being described as a racist at a protest, where he was given the middle finger via. @akadmiks A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Social media isn’t the only way celebrities are speaking out about the recent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rappers like Bun B took matters into his own hands and decided to confront a Donald Trump supporter face-to-face.

On Wednesday, the rap legend addressed a White Supremacist after he allegedly gave Bun the middle finger. In the video of the heated exchange, Bun B walked right up to the bigot and warned, “I’ll f*** you up,” before the police got involved.

The UGK rapper and college professor isn’t the only star fed up with the racial tension happening in America. Celebs like LeBron James and Lady Gaga have also spoken out against Donald Trump and the tragic hate crimes taking place in Virginia.

Thanks Bun B for standing in your truth. Check out the heated altercation above.