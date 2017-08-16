Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally

Watch the heated exchange.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Social media isn’t the only way celebrities are speaking out about the recent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rappers like Bun B took matters into his own hands and decided to confront a Donald Trump supporter face-to-face.

On Wednesday, the rap legend addressed a White Supremacist after he allegedly gave Bun the middle finger. In the video of the heated exchange, Bun B walked right up to the bigot and warned, “I’ll f*** you up,” before the police got involved.

The UGK rapper and college professor  isn’t the only star fed up with the racial tension happening in America. Celebs like LeBron James and Lady Gaga have also spoken out against Donald Trump and the tragic hate crimes taking place in Virginia.

Thanks Bun B for standing in your truth. Check out the heated altercation above.

Donald Trump Holds Rally In West Bend, Wisconsin

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

3 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos