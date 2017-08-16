Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna: ‘She Would Hit Me, I Would Hit Her’

Watch Breezy's candid confession.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Chris Brown and Rihanna at 2013 Grammy Awards

Source: Getty


Chris Brown has seen several ups and downs in his decade-long career and it all stemmed from one notorious night in 2009.

Eight years later and Breezy is finally opening up about the night he fled from police and skipped the Grammy Awards after assaulting Rihanna. In his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Brown says that although the infamous fight in the car was bad, it was not exactly a departure from their everyday life.

Breezy revealed, “We would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, and it never was okay. It was always a point where when we would talk about it, like ‘Yo, what the f*ck are we doing?’ Me, I felt like a f*cking monster.”

Chris also said, “I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her, and busted her lip. And when I saw it, I was in shock. From there, she just spit in my face, spitting blood on my face, so it enraged me even more. It’s a real fight in the car, a lot of the times I just look back at that picture and I’m just like, ‘That’s not me bro, that’s not me.’ I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”


It would be nice to believe that Chris Brown learned from the incident. However, seven years following his notorious fight with Rih, Brown’s other ex, Karrueche Tran, filed a restraining order, claiming he assaulted her as well.

Do you think Breezy has learned his lesson?


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos