Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of The 2000s

Let’s face it — reality TV is pretty much everyone’s guilty pleasure. Reality stars use to get a bad rep for being C list stars, but with celebs like Nene Leakes Kim Kardashian and Cardi B raking in major bank, that stigma is definitely a thing of the past. But it makes you wonder where the eager, young stars of reality yester-year are today. Check out these seven reality television stars and where they are now:

Tila Tequila

#tilatequila A post shared by Plain jane (@j2smithnew) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

The 4’11” firecracker rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to her sexy MySpace videos, which opened the door for her to do more magazines and television. By 2007, Tequila landed her very own reality show on VH1, A Shot of Love With Tila Tequila — making it the the first dating competition to feature a bisexual woman. Since the show ended in ’08, things haven’t gone so well for Tila. Just last year, the reality star was under fire for going on a racial tirade and even posted photos of herself attending Nazi meetups. She has since deleted her account.

New York

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is arguably the original bad b*** of reality television. From her role as the villain on Flavor Of Love to her playing the HBIC on her spin-off show, I Love New York, Tiffany set the standard for being a proud, mean girl. Although the star decided to lay low for a few years, following her 2008 hit show, she made a resurgence in 2016 on Celebrity Big Brother UK, and is currently looking for love (again) on E!’s Famously Single.

Tiffany Richardson

#TiffanyRichardson A post shared by tedrien nicholas h. (@blakknblonde) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Tiffany Richardson was not only one of the first GIFs to grace the Internet, but she was also the only girl to make Tyra Banks scream at the top of her lungs on America’s Next Top Model back in 2005. Although the iconic reality TV moment happened over a decade ago, we’re all still subconsciously rooting for Tiffany “We were all rooting for you” Richardson. But these days, the mom-of-two has put the classic moment behind her and works a normal 9-to-5 job at a group home in Miami assisting people with mental disabilities.

Dylan John

Before gifs and memes were a thing, Dylan John was doing plenty of Gif-worthy things back in 2003 as cast member on Making The Band. After Da Band’s failed career following the show, Dylan still went on to do big things. In 2016, He landed a deal at Akon’s label Kon Live/En-Treeg Records as Dylan Dili and plans to drop his debut album sometimes this year.

He even got to meet Dave Chappelle this year, who played a huge part in making Dylan the star the star that he is by parodying him on Chappelle’s Show.

Natalie Nunn

Miss Natalie Nunn was definitely a force to be reckoned with when she joined season four of the Bad Girls Club in 2009. The reality star did such a great job playing the villain that she went on to appear on the show for two more season, claiming that she runs L.A.

But since her days as a bad gal, Nunn has slowed down quite a bit. She appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her her husband, Arizona Rattlers arena football player Jacob Payne, in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child together in April 2017. Guess the new mom is done “running” L.A.

Chrissy Lampkin

Emily made me put on this fucking make up 🙄@emilyb_ A post shared by Chrissy Lampkin (@chrissylampkin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Before Love & Hip Hop became a pseudonym for low-level reality television, fans were excited to see real love and real hip hop couples every Monday on VH1 — especially Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin. Chrissy was the original head honcho of the LHH franchise when it hit VH1 in 2010, but after numerous altercations, and epic blow up with Yandy Smith and kneeling down to propose to Jim Jones for the world to see, she decided not to return to the series 2012. Instead, her and Jimmy got their own spinoff show, but as many fans have pointed out — Jim Jones has yet to put a ring on it. And judging by their 2017 WeTV series, Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never, it doesn’t look like they’ll be jumping the broom anytime soon.

Ruben Studdard

I can't help but smile when I'm doing what I love to do.. #tbt A post shared by @realrubenstuddard on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Ruben Studdard became a world wide phenomenon after winning season two of American Idol. But after his hit song “Sorry 2004,” we haven’t heard much from the velvet teddy bear. In 2014, the singer joined the NBC weight loss competition show The Biggest Loser and lost 115 by the end of the season. Studdard is still very much in tune with his music career. He won a Grammy Award in 2008 for starring in the 30th anniversary revival tour of Ain’t Misbehavin’ as Fats Waller.