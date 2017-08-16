Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending His Racist Remarks

See the interesting tweets.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

ICING ON THE CAKE… 🍰

A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on

The Charlottesville Nazi rally and Donald Trump‘s racist antics are exhausting — now, makeup artist Jeffree Star is adding his privileged two cents in the mix again.

Earlier this week, Jeffree made headlines after Kim Kardashian defended him against fans who dragged him for making racist comments. Kim basically told her followers to get over it (before apologizing), and today, Jeffree wants the rest of the world to do the same.

On Tuesday, he tweeted:

He continued:

As Jeffree’s mentions blew up with hateful comments regarding his sexuality, he clapped back:

Star’s Twitter sounds good and liberal, but do we believe he’s changed since making those racist comments in his videos a few years back?

Only time will tell.

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos