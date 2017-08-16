Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of House Arrest To Feed His 15 Kids

His lawyer speaks out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ruff Ryders And Friends - Reunion Tour - Past, Present And Future

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


DMX is carrying out his house arrest and it’s not helping with his mental state. The rapper was confined to his crib for failing a drug test and violating the bail conditions in his tax evasion case. According to TMZ, his punishment has him worried about his livelihood and now the rapper is asking for permission to leave the house.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, sent a letter to a New York federal judge on Monday, requesting his client be allowed to go to Atlanta, Vegas, Philly, and L.A. for gigs in August and September. Atlanta was the most pressing city since he has an event there on Thursday.

The judge denied the ATL request saying it came in too late and all requests to leave the house have to be submitted at least a week in advance. As for the other requests, Richman argues that it’s important for DMX to leave his crib since he has 15 kids he has to provide for. We’ll keep you updated on if the judge budges.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of House Arrest To Feed His 15 Kids

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos