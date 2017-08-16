Fashion & Style
Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Hair Entrepreneur, Maja Sly, founder of Pretty Hair, stopped by HB Studios to talk about her hair business, owning a hair business, and how she became a serial entrepreneur. Pretty Hair is a hair company that sells wholesale and also dropships to customers. In addition to this business she also is a real estate broker, coaches other entrepreneurs and more. Watch the clip to learn more.

Photos