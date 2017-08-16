Hair Entrepreneur Maja Sly Talks How Doing Hair Led Her To Sell 44 Houses

Hair Entrepreneur, Maja Sly, founder of Pretty Hair, stopped by HB Studios to talk about her hair business, owning a hair business, and how she became a serial entrepreneur. Pretty Hair is a hair company that sells wholesale and also dropships to customers. In addition to this business she also is a real estate broker, coaches other entrepreneurs and more. Watch the clip to learn more.
DON’T MISS:
TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs
FAB FINDS: Live On The Edge With These 13 Beauty Products To Keep Your Baby Hairs Sleek
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle
LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend
13 photos Launch gallery
LET'S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Nail The Blue Eyeliner Trend
1. ISSA RAESource:Getty 1 of 13
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 13
3. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 3 of 13
4. HOW TO NAIL THE BLUE EYELINER TRENDSource:Hello Beautiful 4 of 13
5. BLUE EYELINER INSPO5 of 13
6. BLUE EYELINER INSPO6 of 13
7. BLUE EYELINER INSPO7 of 13
8. BLUE EYELINER INSPO8 of 13
9. URBAN DECAY COSMETICS 24/7 GLIDE ON BLUE EYELINER IN CHAOSSource:24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Chaos 9 of 13
10. L'OREAL INFALLIBLE PAINTS LIQUID EYELINER IN VIVID AQUASource:L'Oreal Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner In Vivid Aqua 10 of 13
11. URBAN DECAY COSMETICS BLUE EYELINER IN ABYSSSource:24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Abyss 11 of 13
12. MILANI STAY PUT MATTE 17 HOUR WEAR LIQUID LINER12 of 13
13. L'OREAL INFALLIBLE PAINTS LIQUID EYELINER IN ELECTRIC BLUESource:L'Oreal Infallible Paints Liquid Eyeliner In Electric Blue 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours