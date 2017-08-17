Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our Hearts Melt

A YouTuber had a huge surprise for his lady love during what she thought was only a maternity shoot.

Jazzy was excited to commemorate her growing family with long-time beau Rich as they posed for a maternity pictures welcoming their second baby. But little did she know that he planned to pop the question that day!

At 9 months pregnant, Jazzy and Rich made their way to a lake in Atlanta with their daughter. Video of their revealed that before arriving to the set, Jazzy stopped off at the mall to get a fresh face of makeup, so that she could be flawless for the shoot.

Once inside, Rich shared that he had devised a fool-proof way to surprise Jazzy with a proposal because she had insisted for years that she would see it coming.

After a few shots in her baby belly-baring dress, the photographer had Jazzy turn around, which gave Rich the second he needed to drop down to one knee behind her back. When she turned to face Rich again, she was stunned to see him kneeling there with a ring.

Rich took a moment to ask Jazzy to marry him, and she was thrilled to accept!



Get a closer look at their moment below.

