Michael Jackson: One Of His Biggest Hits Dances Back Onto The Charts

Published on May 24, 2024

One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Dances Back Onto The Charts
“Billie Jean” is back on a Billboard chart this week.
The megahit reappears on the Billboard Global 200, the ranking of the most-consumed songs worldwide.
“Billie Jean” lands at No. 178. That’s not very high on the 200-rung tally, but it’s certainly an impressive placement for a song that’s been out for decades.
“Billie Jean” is Jackson’s longest-running hit on the Billboard Global 200. It has spent 46 weeks on the worldwide list.
  • Which Jackson song is your favorite?

