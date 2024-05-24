Michael Jackson: One Of His Biggest Hits Dances Back Onto The Charts

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One Of Michael Jackson’s Biggest Hits Dances Back Onto The Charts

“Billie Jean” is back on a Billboard chart this week.

The megahit reappears on the Billboard Global 200, the ranking of the most-consumed songs worldwide.

“Billie Jean” lands at No. 178. That’s not very high on the 200-rung tally, but it’s certainly an impressive placement for a song that’s been out for decades.

“Billie Jean” is Jackson’s longest-running hit on the Billboard Global 200. It has spent 46 weeks on the worldwide list.