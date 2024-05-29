100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube Says His “No Vasline” is the Best Diss Track in Hip-Hop History

Ice Cube is asserting that his diss track “No Vaseline” outshines other rap beef tracks by annihilating an entire group, not just individual artists.

At the California Roots Festival ’24, Cube and W.C. discussed the current state of beef culture in the aftermath of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar rivalry.

Despite acknowledging other brutal diss tracks like Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” and Nas’ “Ether,” Cube believes “No Vaseline” deserves the crown for taking down N.W.A and Jerry Heller.

While showing love to his former group members, Cube maintains his position as the best rapper during that era, similar to Kendrick Lamar’s recent success with “Not Like Us.”