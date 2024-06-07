Cincinnati: Recreational Marijuana Applications Expected To Open In July

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin in Ohio by July, following the legalization of recreational marijuana through Issue 2.

Dispensaries like the Landing Dispensary are preparing for the launch by stocking up and ensuring compliance with regulations.

Potency levels and purchase limits are still pending guidance from the state.

Customers can expect a guided shopping experience and consultation when purchasing marijuana products.

The Landing Dispensary anticipates a significant increase in business once recreational sales commence. See More Here