Cincinnati: Recreational Marijuana Applications Expected To Open In July

Recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin in Ohio by July, following the legalization of recreational marijuana through Issue 2.
Dispensaries like the Landing Dispensary are preparing for the launch by stocking up and ensuring compliance with regulations.
Potency levels and purchase limits are still pending guidance from the state.
Customers can expect a guided shopping experience and consultation when purchasing marijuana products.
The Landing Dispensary anticipates a significant increase in business once recreational sales commence. See More Here
- What are your thoughts?
-
WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Pepsi: Releasing Two Limited-Edition Flavors For Summer
-
Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup
-
Desi Banks: From Vine to Hollywood, The Purpose Chaser Tour [WATCH]