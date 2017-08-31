Entertainment
Rumor: Is Beyoncé Becoming A Bond Girl?

Beyoncé could be warming up for a legendary gig singing the theme song for the next James Bond movie!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Rumor has it that Beyoncé may be lending her voice to the next James Bond movie.

No James Bond film is complete without a stirring, haunting theme song sung by some modern-day diva or rock star. You know Adele‘s rendition of ‘Sky Fall’ still hits.

Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Alicia Keys have all sung a Bond theme. Shirley Bassey has done it three times, and they are all classics (Goldfinger, Moonraker, and Diamonds Are Forever)! According to Billboard.com, it might just be Beyoncé’s turn as unidentified sources say that she may be working on a deal to sing the theme for the next Bond film.

Daniel Craig confirmed that another one is on the way, and he will be returning to the role. Now the powers that be are trying to secure a stellar theme song, and an MGM studio exec told The Daily Star that snagging Bey for the opening song would be “the icing on the cake.”

And there are whispers that Bey is getting pointers from Adele. “The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike,” a tipster told The Daily Star. “Not many of the themes have been as successful, but there are tens of millions of Beyoncé fans out there.”

Beyoncé’s camp told Billboard that this a rumor, but we think she could be a good fit for the gig!

