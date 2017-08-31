Entertainment
Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Percy Miller is encouraging people to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey however they can and to give from their heart.

Master P was not impressed by Kevin Hart‘s challenge encouraging celebs to donate to the Hurricane Harvey Relief effort.

Although he thinks Kevin’s heart may have been in the right place, the New Orleans native told Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort, Kevin Hart, Master P that he went about his campaign the wrong way.

“I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he don’t have to do that because it’s not necessary,” he said during a video chat, pointing out that the challenge put people on the spot and turns giving into a competition. “A lot of people are going to do what they want to do. It’s they money.”

Master P was moved to help out as well, but he’s keeping his donation private because he’s not donating for recognition. “We made a substantial donation, but it really don’t matter what it is as long as you’re giving from your heart,” he reasoned. “I don’t think you have to do that with other people. Let them give from they heart.”

Not everyone has an extra $25K just lying around to chip, but he reminded the public that every little bit helps and everyone can do something to assist the victims. “Whatever you can do,” he stated, listing off other things concerned citizens can give other than money. “People need food, water, transportation. It’s messed up in Houston, just like in Hurricane Katrina.”

The timing of this storm hits really close to home as it comes on the 10-year anniversary of Hurrican Katrina, which devastated New Orleans. On top of that, Master P and his family see Houston as their second home.

However, he was happy to report that his people in the hurricane’s path are all safe. “Most important thing,” he shared, “I’m hapy my mom is safe.”


