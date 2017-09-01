Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple One

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple One

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Just when die hard Prince fans thought they knew just about everything there was to know about the purple one Prince’s sister Tyka drops a bomb on us!

While doing an interview about the upcoming Prince exhibit from Paisley Park in London Prince’s sister just proved that we didn’t know him as well as we thought we had.


So do we throw about all of our purple and start wearing orange?

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos