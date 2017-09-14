Fashion & Style
The 2017 Curvy Con Brings Plus Size Fashion To The Front Row Of New York Fashion Week

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
This New York Fashion Week was the most plus inclusive and the Curvy Con was a force in bringing plus-size style into the fashion fold. Co-founded by bad ass influencers, CeCe Olisa and Chastity Garner Valentine; the two have taken their plus-size influence offline into a larger than life conference of style, powered by Dia & Co.

While this event normally takes place in June, the decision to have this event take place in September during NYFW was deliberate and impactful. When questioned the motive behind this, CeCe explained, “We really feel that plus size fashion is fashion, so aligning with NYW was a risky move on our part, but the event is sold out and we’ve got some amazing designers, brands, and retailers as our partners.” With Torrid showing at NYFW and plus-size models represented at not only the Project Runway finale show, but also at high end designer shows like Michael Costello, curves are in and here to stay.

The Curvy Con, a two-day-filled event, started off instilling mindful living, sisterhood, and confidence. The sip and shop allowed participants to have a VIP feel and the ability to meet a plethora of plus-size clothing brands and feel (as well as buy!) the latest styles. This felt like a large trunk show, allowing women the opportunity to interact and learn more about the brands and their clothing. They added a VIP touch with a full open bar for your drinking pleasure.

Saturday was a panel filled day that allowed for honesty, empowerment, and laughter. The space was filled with a bevy of beautiful and stylish plus size women. Feeling like a reunion, many people were overjoyed to meet their favorite bloggers, online friends, and make new connections, too. The sessions were all about empowerment whether discussing sex and self-confidence or how to be your own brand or launch your own enterprise. There were panels filled with women in the fashion, retail, and influencer industries to provide advice and upliftment. There was even a panel, titled Dear Retailers, fostering  conversation and understanding between the plus size community and stores. The Curvy Con covered it all.

Their celebrity keynote was This Is Us star, Chrissy Metz. She had such an infectious personality and you felt like you were talking to one of your friends. Madeline Jones, Creator of Plus Model Magazine, described Chrissy Metz’ interview the best: “It felt like a hug.

Curvy Con made a statement of stylish inclusion during NYFW and will continue to forward the demand of diverse inclusion for the plus size woman within the fashion industry.

