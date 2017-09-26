Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

Photo by

National
Home > National

Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

The conservative justice, who typically sides with his rightwing colleagues on the bench, was noticeably omitted from the museum’s exhibits.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Conservatives have long complained about the omission of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. They are now rejoicing.

The Washington Times reports that the museum, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, announced Monday that it installed a display on Sunday honoring the nation’s second African-American high court justice.

Thomas’ unwavering conservatism from the bench has long riled the civil rights community, as he typically sides with the rightwing justices who disapprove  affirmative action programs that level the playing field and who also oppose eliminating racial bias in the voting system.

According to the news outlet, Thomas appears with Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, in an exhibit that honors both men.

When the museum opened last year, FOX News noted that the exhibits “conspicuously ignored” Thomas, describing him as a “powerful Black political figure,” second only to President Barack Obama. The inclusion of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in museum displays added fuel to the fire.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was one of six GOP lawmakers to introduce a congressional resolution urging the museum to give Thomas a “prominent place,” The Hill reported.

In a letter, Cruz wrote, “I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background.”

SOURCE:  Washington Times, FOX News, The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Justice Clarence Thomas Admits High Court Part Of Broken Government

Look Who’s Talking Now: Justice Clarence Thomas Asks Questions During Case For First Time In 10 Years

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos