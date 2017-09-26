Cowboys, Cardinals Display Unity In Defiance Of Trump

Photo by

National
Home > National

Cowboys, Cardinals Display Unity In Defiance Of Trump

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a Trump donor, kneeled briefly with his players before the anthem played.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals demonstrated their disapproval, before their Monday night game, of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks, ESPN.com reported

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one of several NFL owners who donated to Trump’s inaugural committee, joined his players and coaches in kneeling before the national anthem played—supporting the players’ right to protest police brutality targeting African Americans.

Then they walked to their sideline, stood and locked arms during the national anthem—to honor the flag and military servicemembers, USA Today reported.

In a similar display of solidarity with peaceful NFL protesters, the Cardinals locked arms, while others placed their hand on the shoulder of those who chose to kneel. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill locked arms with standout player Larry Fitzgerald, who locked arms with coach Bruce Arians on the sideline.

On Friday night, Trump set off a firestorm when he called players who kneel during the national anthem “sons of bi**hes,” and urged owners to fire them.

Instead, many players (who had not protested before) and several owners displayed their solidarity and rebuked Trump. Indeed, as ESPN reported, every NFL team, during week three of the season, demonstrated against Trump’s comments.

In a typically bizarre response, Trump ignored reality and doubled down on his position—firing off these tweets:

SOURCE:  ESPN, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Michael Jordan Speaks Out Against Trump Slamming Stephen Curry & NFL

NFL Community Defies Trump, Shows Unity

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos