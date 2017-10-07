Boomerang Love: Tiny Explains Why She’s Sticking With T.I. [VIDEO]

Tiny is sharing why she decided to call off her divorce from T.I. and work on their marriage.
To say that the love between T.I. and Tiny would be an understatement. Their relationship has had numerous ups and downs, but it seemed like they were calling it quits for good when they announced their divorce.
Cut to social media a few short months later, and they were dropping hints about still being in each other lives. Then, at the Hip Hop Honors last in September, Tiny and T.I. were all hugged up with each other backstage. Days later, it was announced that they’re back together and working on their marriage.
It’s been a lot for fans to keep up with; some wonder why the pair keeping breaking up and making up. When Tiny dropped by Hot 97, she explained why she and T.I. have decide to stick it out and work through their issues.
“I don’t know. For us, I think it’s all in love. We just have a lot of love for each other,” Tiny said, adding that it’s hard for them to walk away from each other after so many years together. “And a lot of years in it too. So, that brings us back to being on a certain page that we can’t keep running from.”
She continued, “Like we can run from it for a minute like, ‘I’m through with her! I’m through with him! I don’t care about it.’ But then that love just comes back and it’s like, ‘You know what? Come back over here. Let me talk to you about this.”
Meanwhile, T.I. was on Instagram hitting peak dad mode. Always one to support a hustle, T.I. promoted Zonnique‘s new video for Patience. That proud papa still made time to let it be know that he thinks she’s doing a bit too much with her grownup look in the clip.