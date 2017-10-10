New Yorkers Unite: Subway Travelers Kick Racist White Man Off Train

As tensions intensify in America under the, many racists have become emboldened to openly use slurs and hateful language against people of color.

One self-proclaimed lawyer riding New York’s mass transit system, found himself met with opposition as he yelled ‘n*gger, n*gger, n*gger’ on a packed L train.

“I talk sh*t because I can,” he yelled at the enraged crowd. “I’m a lawyer.”

The passengers rallied together to ultimately kick the belligerent man off the train. One bystander poured her soup on the man as he toppled onto the platform.

You can watch the moment below:

