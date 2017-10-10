Feature Story
New Yorkers Unite: Subway Travelers Kick Racist White Man Off Train

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
NYC Subway

As tensions intensify in America under the Trump administration, many racists have become emboldened to openly use slurs and hateful language against people of color.

One self-proclaimed lawyer riding New York’s mass transit system, found himself met with opposition as he yelled ‘n*gger, n*gger, n*gger’ on a packed L train.

“I talk sh*t because I can,” he yelled at the enraged crowd. “I’m a lawyer.”

The passengers rallied together to ultimately kick the belligerent man off the train. One bystander poured her soup on the man as he toppled onto the platform.

Photos