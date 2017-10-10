Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In Charlottesville Rally, Faces Felony Charges

Lawyer believes it's a retaliatory move.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted October 10, 2017
Leave a comment

Solidarity With Charlottesville Rallies Are Held Across The Country, In Wake Of Death After Alt Right Rally Last Week

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty


DeAndre Harris set social media on fire when images of his Charlottesville attack wounds hit the Internet. The 20-year-old was present as a counter protester during the White supremacist rally back in August. When Harris was attacked by rally supporters, photographs and video of the incident hit the Internet. You can check out one very graphic image below.

If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. #myselfie

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

 

Now after being a victim, Harris has been hit with an arrest warrant. According to The Washington Post, an unidentified accuser says Harris attacked and injured them at the same White supremacist rally. Harris now faces a felony charge of unlawful wounding — the same charge Harris used against his attacker.

Harris’ civil attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said the charge against Harris is “clearly retaliatory” and described the accuser as someone apart of a White supremacist group. Merritt said Harris did not instigate the fight. Merritt also said the accuser tried to implicate Harris in the violence before, but without success. Meanwhile, two suspects where arrested for beating Harris  — Alex Michael Ramos and Daniel Border — and they were charged with malicious wounding, which is a felony.

The new charges against Harris definitely seem retaliatory, since some White supremacists are celebrating on social media.

Merritt said Harris plans to turn himself into police. We’ll keep you updated as the case develops.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading DeAndre Harris, The Black Man Brutally Beaten In Charlottesville Rally, Faces Felony Charges

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 month ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 month ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 4 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 7 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 7 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 8 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Photos