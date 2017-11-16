Feature Story
Blake Shelton? Nah! We’ve Got The Top 10 Men of Color That Should Be People’s Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine Has Us Rolling Our Eyes AGAIN at Their Pick For the Sexiest Man Alive...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
People Magazine just named Blake Shelton the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive and Twitter isn’t here for it!

Since 1985 People Magazine has declared one man the Sexiest Man Alive but one thing we noticed it’s hardly been a man of color.  So we dug deep to find out exactly how many men of color got the crown.  Drumroll please…. Only Two!  Denzel Washington got it in 1996 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got it in 2016.

Now we know there are tons of men of color out there that could have made the list.  So we’ve come up with our own top 10 men of color who should be People’s Sexiest Man Alive!  Take note People Magazine!

Did your Man Crush Monday Make the cut?!

10 Men of Color Who Should Be People's Sexiest Man Alive

10 Men of Color Who Should Be People's Sexiest Man Alive

10 Men of Color Who Should Be People's Sexiest Man Alive


 

Photos