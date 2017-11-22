‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On The ‘Gram

Rutina Wesley has a lot to celebrate this week.

#NolaNCaliLove 💜#QueenSugarFinaleEvent A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

The ‘Queen Sugar’ star shared with her fans that she is walking down the isle with her girlfriend, Chef Shonda, a New Orleans based culinary artist. “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness,” she captioned in the first of a series of photos on Instagram. “Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.”

The Instagram gallery ends with an up close photo of a large diamond ring. Earlier in the week, the ‘True Blood’ alum celebrated her lead actress NAACP Award nod for her work on the hit OWN show.

👀 🙏🏿#Repost @naacpimageawards (@get_repost) ・・・ Congratulations to our Outstanding Actress in a Drama series nominees! #ImageAwards #ATT A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

The actress filed from divorce in 2013 from ex-husband Jacob Fishel after 12 years of marriage.

DON’T MISS:

‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey & The Cast Will Answer All Your Burning Questions About Season Two Tonight

‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay Inks Sweet Deal With HARPO