Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On The ‘Gram

Rutina Wesley called her fiance the "love of her life."

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rutina Wesley has a lot to celebrate this week.

#NolaNCaliLove 💜#QueenSugarFinaleEvent

A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on

The ‘Queen Sugar’ star shared with her fans that she is walking down the isle with her girlfriend, Chef Shonda, a New Orleans based culinary artist. “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness,” she captioned in the first of a series of photos on Instagram. “Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.”

The Instagram gallery ends with an up close photo of a large diamond ring. Earlier in the week, the ‘True Blood’ alum celebrated her lead actress NAACP Award nod for her work on the hit OWN show.

The actress filed from divorce in 2013 from ex-husband Jacob Fishel after 12 years of marriage.

DON’T MISS:

‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey & The Cast Will Answer All Your Burning Questions About Season Two Tonight

‘Queen Sugar’ Books Season 3 As Ava DuVernay Inks Sweet Deal With HARPO

‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Finale Event

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Finale Event

Continue reading ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Finale Event

‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Finale Event

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos