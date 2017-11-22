‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On The ‘Gram

Rutina Wesley has a lot to celebrate this week.
The ‘Queen Sugar’ star shared with her fans that she is walking down the isle with her girlfriend, Chef Shonda, a New Orleans based culinary artist. “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness,” she captioned in the first of a series of photos on Instagram. “Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.”
#OdeToLVAActingExercises LOLITA….Lolita….LIGHT of my LIFE….LIGHT of my LIFE…FIRE of my LOINS… FIRE of my LOINS…MY SIN….My SIN….MY SOUL…My SOUL….The tip of the TONGUE….the tip of the TONGUE….Takes a trip down the PALETTE…. takes a trip down the PALETTE….To tap lightly at THREE….To Tap LIGHTLY At THREE….LO…Lo…LI…Li…TA…Ta #StillRingsTrue #AlwaysMORENeverLESSISaidYES #SheFeedsMySOUL #IWasLookingAtHERAndFoundMyJOY #ImHavingAPrivateParty #LoveOfMyLIFEYouAreMyFriend #AllIHadToDoWasTurnAround @chef_shonda #ILoveYouMoreThanWORDS
The Instagram gallery ends with an up close photo of a large diamond ring. Earlier in the week, the ‘True Blood’ alum celebrated her lead actress NAACP Award nod for her work on the hit OWN show.
The actress filed from divorce in 2013 from ex-husband Jacob Fishel after 12 years of marriage.
