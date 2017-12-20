Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In Court For Nasty Split

Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In Court For Nasty Split

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 4 hours ago
Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams Messy Split Heads To Court

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of 'Marriage Boot Camp' Reality Stars And 'Ex-isled'

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the relationship between Welcome To Sweetie Pies star James ‘Tim’ Norman and Basketball Wives star girlfriend Jennifer Williams is officially over and things have gotten so toxic between the two, that the law is now involved. The couple’s relationship ended back in September, but this week, Norman filed a police report against Williams, claiming that she is stalking him. In fact, he says that last Sunday, Williams slashed two of his car’s tires. In the docs, he also notes that last summer, she attempted to run him over with her vehicle. He also says Williams broke into his home and sent him threatening text messages. He has been granted a temporary restraining order. See the documentation click here

In response, Williams has taken to social media, sharing a text message between her and one of her friends, where she’s venting and accusing Norman of stalking her. She also filed a police report, that appears to be dated after Norman’s report was filed. Read more: thejasminebrand.com

