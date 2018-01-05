Bruno Mars and Cardi B Show In Living Color Love in Finesse Remix Video

Two of our favs dropped a new video and song like a thief in the night Bruno Mars and Cardi B with Finesse The Remix. The duo killed the video showin love to the 90s with a spoof on In Living Color fly girls and all! Check out the video and let us know if you love it or hate the collab!

