#WTFasho DEATH THREAT: Man Threatened to Kill CNN Employees

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
A politically-charged 19-year-old Michigan man is in custody after he allegedly made several calls to CNN and threatened to kill the on-air staff in Atlanta.

Brandon Griesemer made 22 calls to CNN over two days and several were recorded. In one call he said, “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down” and “I am on my way right now to gun the [expletive] CNN cast down. I am coming to kill you.” Investigators were able to trace the calls to Griesemer’s father. They called the number and Brandon answered. The 19-year-old was known to law enforcement as he has a history of making threatening phone calls. He’s been charged with transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure.

CNN issued a statement saying, “We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously. This one is no exception. We have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout, and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people.” (NY Daily News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Donald Trump has some supporters really fired up.
  • This is the danger of repeatedly calling CNN “fake news.” There are some crazy people out there willing to do crazy things.
  • The man has also made threatening calls to Islamic centers.

 

Continue reading #WTFasho DEATH THREAT: Man Threatened to Kill CNN Employees

Photos