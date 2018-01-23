BILL COSBY: Returns To The Stage

Last night, Bill Cosby returned to the stage for an hour of “comedy.”

For several years, Cosby has kept a low profile beyond those days he’s required to appear in court. More than four-dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct. Cosby goes back on trial in April on aggravated indecent assault charges in the drugging and rape of Andrea Constand.

Bill Cosby must be telling the court the truth about his eyesight. Because he is totally blind to the #MeToo movement.

Last night, his performance at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia was open to the public. He announced the show just hours in advance on Facebook. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

Prosecutors requested the judge to allow 19 women, victims of Bill Cosby, to testify in court.

The man is 80 years old. It sounds like he’s guilty and deserves to be punished. But what’s fair for a guy in his twilight years?

Cosby is one of the few men in this #MeToo movement to face criminal charges. Most of the guys have lost their jobs and gone into hiding.

Prosecutors may charge Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. Detectives are collecting evidence and talking with witnesses.

Also On 100.3: