SUGE KNIGHT: Lawyers Bribed Witnesses

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Suge Knight‘s former legal team is now getting a good look at jail from the inside.

Two lawyers who represented the former music mogul in his 2015 murder case have been arrested and charged with bribing witnesses in the case. Attorneys Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper are being held on $1 million bail for allegedly trying to pay off witnesses who saw Suge run over two people at a burger joint. One of the victims died. Suge and his lawyers claimed he was acting in self-defense. The lawyers are charged with acting as an accessory after the fact. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The lawyers allegedly asked witnesses to say the victims were carrying guns.
  • Now their lawyers should bribe these witnesses to say that they weren’t offered bribes.
  • The incident was captured by surveillance camera.
Don Juan Fasho

Photos