Russ Parr: What Poster’s Did You Put On Your Wall?

Growing up, almost everybody had posters on their bedroom walls of their favorite athletes, music artist or their crushes. Russ had Pam Grier on his wall while VJ had Boyz II Men on her wall. What did you have on your wall?

