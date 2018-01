Russ Parr: Jay-Z Calls Trump A ‘Superbug’

Van Jones kicked off his new CNN show by having rapper Jay-Z on his show. Russ loved how Jay-Z spoke to the fact that the government and certain issues and events have created a superbug in Donald Trump when they don’t handle issues they way it should have been.

