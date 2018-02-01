The Power Of Protest: The Greensboro Sit-Ins

Photo by

Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

The Power Of Protest: The Greensboro Sit-Ins

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Greensboro sit-ins are one of the most well-known protests of the Civil Rights Movement. In 1960 African-American students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College led a series of nonviolent protests at the “whites only” lunch counter of Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ezell Blair Jr. (now known as Jibreel Khazan), David Richmond, Joseph McNeil, and Franklin McCain were given the name the “Greensboro Four.”

On February 1, 1960, the four men took seats at the lunch counter at the local the Woolworth store at 132 South Elm Street and asked to be served. When denied service the brave students did not leave and would go on to repeat the process day after day.

Media coverage of the sit-ins triggered a movement that spread quickly. By February 5, over 300 young men and women had joined the protest. Throughout NC college towns like Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Winston Salem initiated their own peaceful demonstrations. Before long the sit-in movement had expanded to cities in other states including Richmond, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Protesters at a Lunch Counter

Source: Wally McNamee / Getty

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While protesting, the students were harassed mercilessly. Many protesters were arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace, or disorderly conduct.

On July 25, 1960, after significant monetary losses, the Greensboro Woolworth quietly integrated its lunch counter. Four black employees were the first to be served.

The former Woolworth store in Greensboro is now the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. It features a restored edition of the lunch counter. Part of the original counter is on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

10 photos Launch gallery

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Continue reading Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos