‘You Are A Gift:’ Meagan Good Offers Loving Message To Leslie Jones After Comedian Shares Fear Of Dying Alone

“SNL” cast member Leslie Jones has given us many laughs over the years, but the comedian has also been very vocal about her struggle with self-esteem.

On Wednesday Jones, 50, posted a photo of herself in the gym with the following caption: “Ok, back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it al for if the people you want to notice it don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!”

It’s definitely something that we all can relate to,but because of Jones’ public persona a and the heartbreak in her message was palpable.

But, actress Meagan Good stepped into Jones’ comments and gave Jones the hug she so desperately needed.

“The right people will notice..you are a “Gift” and God doesn’t give His precious gifts away to everyone,” she wrote. “He has a plan and He WILL give you the desires of your heart at the perfect time, with the right people/person.”

Good, 36, has been very vocal about her journey to finding herself and has used her story to uplift others, alongside her husband DeVon Franklin.

With all the pressures that Black women face it’s so important to hear words of encouragement to pull you out of a dark place. We love seeing women uplift women! We are our sister’s keeper.

