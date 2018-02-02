Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chrissy Teigen’s Date Night Attire

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen was swimming in Fall colors in New York City recently when she stepped out with her husband, singer John Legend for a night out on the town. The mommy-to-be with baby number two on the way, was wearing a burnt orange Christian Siriano ensemble, that included a buttoned suit jacket top and a long flowing skirt that showed off her leg with a thigh high slit. Glowing and bold altogether!

She accented her look further by adding a black waist belt around her growing belly that featured a complimentary gold broach. She paired the look with black sandal heels.

Was Chrissy’s outfit on point or naught? Is this something you would rock for date night? Take a vote on her glowing look in our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joy Villa Turns Heads At 2018 Grammys With Anti-Abortion White Dress

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish’s Oscars Nominations Announcement Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Cardi B’s Modern Day Jackie-O Vibes For Jimmy Fallon?

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

16 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos