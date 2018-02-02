Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Shaw University

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Shaw University, Raleigh, N.C. - medical dormitory

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Founded in 1865, Shaw University has a rich history steeped in tradition, activism, and service.

The “Mother of all Historically Black Universities in the South”, Shaw University is the first college created for African Americans in the southern United States.

Along with its southern inception the university enjoys several other “firsts:” they were the first institution of higher learning in North Carolina to offer a four-year medical school; the first the first institution of higher learning established for freedmen after the Civil War and the first historically black college in the nation to open its doors to women. The University also has an extensive history of community activism and service.

Shaw Students

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

According to Shaw University’s website, “The University currently enrolls more than 1,800 students and offers more than 30 degree programs, including accredited programs in athletic training, social work, divinity, religious education, and teacher education.”

BHM Sponsors           BHM Sponsors          BHM Sponsors

Latest…

Also On 100.3:
bhm-logo
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

bhm-logo Continue reading Shaw University

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

bhm-logo
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos