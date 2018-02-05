Let’s Find The Lie? Bizzy Bone Rants On Migos, Radio Personalities Forgetting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Photo by

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Where’s the Lie Though?

A one time Bone Thugs N Harmony was one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop. In 1993 signed with Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records and released their first EP “Creepin on ah Come Up.” The group won the “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” Grammy for the classic “Tha Crossroads.” Who you know have hit songs  Biggie, 2Pac and Big Pun? Hell, Their song “Breakdown” with Mariah Carey is one of the biggest songs. Bone has a place in the history of Hip-Hop.

So, group member Bizzy Bone decided to speak on their history in an Instagram Live rant after hearing Migos proclaim that they are the greatest group in Hip-Hop history. Bizzy rants that he isn’t mad at the Migos for believing their hype, he’s mad at interviewers like radio personality Big Boy and internet host DJ Akademiks for not mentioning the groups.

In fact, Biz speaks on the industry is the reason why people forget the greats.

Bizzy goes on to say that Bone Thugs is the father of Migos style and mentions groups like Crucial Conflict, Do Or Die and others who use or have been influenced by the harmonizing rap style.

So, where’s the lie? Watch above and let us know. If you are not familiar with Bone Thugs check out a classic below.

