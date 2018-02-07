Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Who’s Performing At Halftime Of Super Bowl In Atlanta Next Year?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

 

Who’s performing at the Super Bowl in Atlanta next year? A rapper has never headlined halftime at the Super Bowl. In 2019, the Super Bowl will be held in Atlanta, the city that has dominated hip hop for 20 years.

Many, including Bruno Mars are hoping the NFL will celebrate Hip Hop Artists. The Pop Star took to Twitter to spark the possibility of the NFL making it happen.

Who are your top picks? Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Future Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri Ludacris Pastor Troy Rich Homie Quan Kilo Ali 2 Chainz Migos CeeLo Young Thug…

So who do you want to perform in the Super Bowl Super Bowl in Atlanta?

___

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

9 photos Launch gallery

Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

Continue reading Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos