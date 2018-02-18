It’s A Wrap! Applebee’s Location Officially Shuts Down After Racially Profiling Two Black Women

It’s A Wrap! Applebee’s Location Officially Shuts Down After Racially Profiling Two Black Women

A white waitress and a cop were caught on tape hurling accusations.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Ffrom H&M to Applebee’s, corporations are learning that racism doesn’t pay.

In case you missed it, on February 10, Alexis Brison wrote on Facebook that while dining at an Independence, Missouri Applebee’s, she and her friend were racially profiled. “We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). We have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal. After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed, we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back.”

Alexis caught the moment on video, which showed a condescending cop telling them they have to “understand.” Also, a  white waitress said she was “almost positive” the two women dined and dashed as the cop mocked one of the women who was crying. The video went viral, three Applebee’s employees were  fired — including the waitress — and the location was temporarily closed. See the statement from Applebee’s:

Now, Kansas City Star is reporting the location is permanently closed. Fifty employees worked at the restaurant and some have been transferred to other locations. Teryn Johnson told The Star  she worked there for 30 years. She and other employees were told about the closure yesterday morning.

Thankfully, although employees were transferred, hopefully people will learn that racism affects everyone. This one act from  a vapid waitress appears to have shut down a restaurant that allegedly already had a poor reputation.

SOURCE: Kansas City Star

Photos