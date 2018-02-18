Watch: Mother Of 14-Year-Old Who Was Shot And Killed In Parkland Screams For President Trump To Protect Our Children

Watch: Mother Of 14-Year-Old Who Was Shot And Killed In Parkland Screams For President Trump To Protect Our Children

Lori Alhadeff has a clear message for Trump.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
We are all saddened by Wednesday’s  deadly school shooting that killed 17 innocent people in Parkland, Florida. People are angry, confused and frustrated, especially considering it is easier to buy an AR-15 in Florida than voting or even purchasing Sudafed.

Lori Alhadeff lost her daughter, Alyssa, who was only 14 years old. When she spoke to CNN, she had a message for President Trump, “I just spent the last two hours putting [together] the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who’s 14!” she said into the camera. “President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

Florida Town Of Parkland In Mourning, After Shooting At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Kills 17

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

She continued through tears, “How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? What security is there? The gunman — a crazy person — just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!”

She also demanded President Trump create tighter gun-control measures, “President Trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands. What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children [to] go to school and have to get killed!”

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by the Parkland shooting. We can only hope Congress will have an ounce of humanity to make stricter gun control laws, especially when it comes to weapons of war, like AR-15s.

