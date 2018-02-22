Feature Story
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being Beyoncé’s Biggest Hater

Haters disguised as fans—they're everywhere.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Wendy Williams has made a whole career out of being shady, but every once in a while she takes bad mouthing celebrities a step too far—especially where Beyoncé is concerned. Just today, for example, she shared her opinion on Fergie‘s All-Star Weekend “Star Spangled Banner” fail and somehow ended up shading Bey in the process. It’s starting to feel like Wendy will take any and every opportunity to needlessly come for Yoncé. The question is: why? Maybe ratings?

Listed below is just SOME of what the talk show host has had to say about Bey and her family in recent times. You’ll find that even when Wendy’s stanning for the queen, there’s no shortage of backhanded compliments.

1. 2012: That Time Wendy Mocked The Way Beyoncé Speaks…

“I am a Beyoncé fan. I’m gonna be watching this documentary, even if she doesn’t introduce us to new stuff…fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning so I’ll be able to understand what she says. You know Beyoncé can’t talk, you all. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth grade education. She can’t talk. Excuse me? I just said I’m a fan, but we have to call a spade a spade. I mean, honestly. We really do have the closed captioning just for times like that,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show.

2.  2014: These Were Her Hopeful Yet Cynical Comments About The Carters Potentially Divorcing…

“They’re reportedly trying to figure out a way to split without divorcing—in other words, a hood divorce,” Wendy commented as her audience erupted with laughter. Later, she adds “I do think, though, that they are vain enough that when the love is over…that they will not divorce because they’re scared of what we’re gonna say.”

3. 2016: Wendy Needlessly Criticized Beyoncé’s Lemonade Timing…

“I wish that Beyoncé held off on this whole album, ’til Prince… until this entire weekend blew over,” she said to her audience. She went on to speak about the “Becky With The Good Hair” drama involving Rachel Roy, accusing the Carters of having had Roy on their payroll.

4. Present Day Hateration: Wendy Says Beyoncé Needs Auto-tune

“There are only a few people who can sing raw dog and Fergie is not one, she needs autotune,” Wendy commented. “Jen Lopez needs autotune, Janet needs autotune, Beyoncé needs autotune…” she added as her audience gasps in disbelief, as if to ask “She can’t be talking about the same Beyoncé we’re thinking about, right?”

See below.

Lemme guess, you’re just “keeping it real,” right Wendy?

Photos